Brennan and Emily Wright of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Oliver Allan Wright was born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Joe and Leslie Wright of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Nancy of Grangeville, Eunice of Anson, Maine, and Wayne and Hazel of Post Falls, Idaho.
