Jackson Johnson and Marrissa Fronk of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter. Paisley Mae Johnson was born Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds, seven ounces.
Grandparents are Tom and Tonya Fronk and Scott and Daltina Ackerman, all of Grangeville; and the late Layne Johnson of Elk City, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Patricia Suhr of Grangeville, and Louisa Nichols of White Bird, Idaho.
