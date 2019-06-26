Wyatt and Makayla Williams od Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Parker Jade Williams was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins a sister, Daycee, age 2.
Grandparents are Scott and Michelle Schaeffer and Wally and Kelly Williams.
