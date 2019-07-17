Jeremy and Briana Kaschmitter of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Rowyn Everlee Kaschmitter was born Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19-1/2 inches long.
She is joined by two siblings: Brother, Gage, 6 years old, and sister, Quin, 20 months old.
Grandparents are Guy VonBargen, Mark and Patti Kelly, and Bernie and Nancy Kaschmitter, all of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Kathleen Stubbers of Cottonwood; Bob Lee of Kooskia, Idaho; Alice Kingma of Grangeville; and Dolores Kaschmitter of Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.