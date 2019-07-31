Colter and Molly Nuxoll of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Ruby Michelle Nuxoll was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood on Monday, July 22, 2019. She weighed seven pounds, three ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins a sister, Laura Nuxoll.
Grandparents are Archie and Monica Nuxoll of Cottonwood and Paul and Shelly Frei of Lewiston, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Gladys and Larry Sonnen, Delbert (Clem) and Jeannette Nuxoll (deceased), Norman and Marlene Cox (deceased) and Delbert and Laura Frei (deceased).
