Clinton and Jonna Holthaus of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Sadie Jonna Holthaus was born Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, 14 ounces. She joins a brother, Micha, age 3.
Grandparents are John and Annelle Urbahn of Grangeville, Idaho, and Tim and Karol Holthaus of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Henry and Irene Ziegler of Hemet, Calif.
