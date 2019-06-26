Justin and Autumn Lundgren of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Samuel Paul Lundgren was born Friday, June 21, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins three brothers and four sisters.
The name Samuel means, “God heard our prayer.”
