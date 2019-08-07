Scottie and Danielle Main of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Scarlett Rose Main was born Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20-1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott Main of St. Maries, Idaho, April Boren of Nevada, Michelle Trainor of Kamiah, and Russell Vessey of Stites, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Donna Main of Kamiah, Richard and Julie Main of St. Maries, and Freddy Vessey of Stites.
