Shane and Mallory Henry of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Solomon Robert Henry was born Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed seven pounds, six ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
He joins brothers Ezekiel, 4, and Oscar, 2.
Grandparents are Fred and Carla Blackwell, Stephanie and Jeff Palmer, Jill and Dennis Cooper and Roger Henry, all of Mansfield, Ohio.
Great-grandparents are Katie Cooper, Mary Kay Leedy and Velma See, all of Mansfield.
