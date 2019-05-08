Chad and Natalie Latimer of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Sophie RitaMarie Latimer was born Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Sophie joins siblings Sierra Latimer, 20, and Logan Latimer, 5.
Grandparents are Tom and Millie Wimer of Ferdinand, Idaho, and Gerald and Janice Latimer of Cottonwood. Great-grandmother is Rita Wimer of Cottonwood.
