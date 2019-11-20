Cynjyn and Kimberly Smith of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Tagen Noah Smith was born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10:44 p.m., at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed eight pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.
He joins a sister, Katelynn, 7; and brothers Jace, 5, Caleb, 3, and Lane, 2.
Grandparents are David and Gretchen Smith of Grangeville; Jody Youngblood of Myrtle Creek, Ore.; and Nora Love of Winston, Ore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.