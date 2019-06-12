Trevor and Christon Medley of White Bird, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Tanner Joseph Medley was born Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed five pounds, eight ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins a brother, Gunner Medley, 17 months old.
Grandparents are Darwin and Sandy Vander Esch and Neil and Shari Medley, all of Riggins, Idaho.
Great-grandparents include Christina and the late Severt Vander Esch of Hawarden, Iowa; Norm and Marge Van Ommeren of Orange City, Iowa; Nellie Mayfield of Riggins; and the late Joe and Venice Medley, formerly of Riggins.
