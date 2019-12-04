Ryan and Shawntae Nuxoll of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Trinley Rylynn Nuxoll was born Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, four ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins siblings Tayden, 12; Luxy, 9; Brindy, 7; and Brezlind, 4.
Grandparents are Rod and Diane Stokes, Roger and Kim Nuxoll and Sandra and Ed Aiken, all of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Bob and Lila Blewett of Lewiston, Idaho, and Jennie Nuxoll of Grangeville.
