Drew Thomas Lindsley of Grangeville, Idaho and Taylor Nicole Brewer of Boise, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans to be married on Sept. 17, 2022. They were engaged Jan. 23, 2021, in McCall, Idaho. Their marriage will take place in Nampa, Idaho, where they will celebrate and showcase their love for one another surrounded by family and friends.
He is a regional manager for Commercial Northwest, a property management company in the heart of Boise, and she works for Hidden Springs Dental as a Registered Dental Hygienist.
He is the son of Ted Lindsley of Grangeville and Lori Haugen of Spokane, Wash. His stepparents, Wendy Lindsley and Brian Haugen, also played a key portion to his life. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 2015. He went off to Boise State University where he competed on the track and field team, throwing discus, shot put, and the hammer, while also earning his bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in business administration. He graduated from BSU in 2019.
She is the daughter of Gayle Russell of Eagle, Idaho, and Marty Brewer of Port Angeles, Wash. Her stepfather, Bill Russell, played an important role in her life growing up. She graduated from Capital High School in 2013. She went to the University of Idaho, where she majored in biology and microbiology before being accepted into the DH program out of LCSC in Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated in 2017.
“Who could have guessed that a Vandal and a Bronco could get past the rivalry and share a little (or a lot) of love?” the couple said.
They will get married out of one of the oldest free standing barns in Ada County built in 1910. The Mint Barrel Barn was used as a mint still where huge quantities of peppermint crop was manufactured and sold to companies such as Wrigley’s and Colgate. The historic gambrel barn was turned into an event center in 2006 and was recently renovated in 2018 to the perfect spot to showcase their love. It provides a rustic elegance atmosphere that perfectly describes the couple’s relationship and where they were raised: Drew, of course, being the rustic one.
