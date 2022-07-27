Drew Thomas Lindsley and Taylor Nicole Brewer photo

Drew Thomas Lindsley and Taylor Nicole Brewer.

 Contributed photo

Drew Thomas Lindsley of Grangeville, Idaho and Taylor Nicole Brewer of Boise, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans to be married on Sept. 17, 2022. They were engaged Jan. 23, 2021, in McCall, Idaho. Their marriage will take place in Nampa, Idaho, where they will celebrate and showcase their love for one another surrounded by family and friends.

He is a regional manager for Commercial Northwest, a property management company in the heart of Boise, and she works for Hidden Springs Dental as a Registered Dental Hygienist.

