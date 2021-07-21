Morgan Crea and Hagen Stull, of Nampa, Idaho (formerly of Grangeville, Idaho) announce their engagement and plans for an Aug. 6. 2021, wedding in McCall, Idaho.
She is the daughter of Daryl Crea of Grangeville and Michelle Garber of Sheridan, Wyo. She graduated in 2018 from Grangeville High School and in 2021 from Lewis-Clark State College. She is employed by Direct Orthopedic Care as a radiologic technologist in Boise.
He is the son of Jake and Rachael Robie of Grangeville. He graduated in 2015 from Graham High School in Graham, Texas. He is employed at Inland Crane, Inc., as a drill tender in Boise.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.