Morgan Crea and Hagen Stull photo

Morgan Crea and Hagen Stull.

 Contributed photo

Morgan Crea and Hagen Stull, of Nampa, Idaho (formerly of Grangeville, Idaho) announce their engagement and plans for an Aug. 6. 2021, wedding in McCall, Idaho.

She is the daughter of Daryl Crea of Grangeville and Michelle Garber of Sheridan, Wyo. She graduated in 2018 from Grangeville High School and in 2021 from Lewis-Clark State College. She is employed by Direct Orthopedic Care as a radiologic technologist in Boise.

He is the son of Jake and Rachael Robie of Grangeville. He graduated in 2015 from Graham High School in Graham, Texas. He is employed at Inland Crane, Inc., as a drill tender in Boise.

