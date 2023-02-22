Chase Adkison and Katrina Frei, both of Grangeville, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans for a 2024 wedding.
She is the daughter of Steve and Kristie Frei and is a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School. She also graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting in 2021. She is currently employed as an accountant at Price Fronk and Co.
