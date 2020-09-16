Lance Goeckner and Bailie Gehring

Bailie Gehring and Lance Goeckner, both of Cottonwood, Idaho, announce their engagement.

She is the daughter of Brian and Becci Gehring of Cottonwood. She is a 2017 graduate of Prairie High School and a 2019 graduate of Lewis Clark State College earning, her AA in Bbusiness management and marketing /accounting. She is a fulltime secretary at Twin River Truck Repair and Alpine Trailers in Lewiston, Idaho.

He is the son of Brent and Jennie Goeckner of Craigmont, Idaho. He is a 2016 graduate Prairie High School and a 2018 graduate of Lewis Clark State College, earning his degree in diesel mechanics. He is employed with Schwartz Bros. Farming and Trucking in Culdesac, Idaho.

Their wedding will be held Sept. 26 at the Keuterville Hall in Keuterville, Idaho.

They will make their home in the Winchester/Craigmont area.

