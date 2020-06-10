Treana Hanson and Tristan Roberts of Grangeville announce their engagement and plans for a June 27, 2020, 5 p.m., wedding in White Bird.
She is the daughter of Mick and Jenny Hanson, of White Bird, and he is the son of Jeremy and Mandy Roberts, of Grangeville. Both are graduates of Grangeville High School.
