McKenzie Kennedy of Moscow, Idaho, and Jacob Lewis, of Moyie Springs, Idaho, are announcing their engagement.
McKenzie is the daughter of Mike and Tonya Kennedy, of Kamiah, Idaho. She is a graduate of the Grangeville High School Class of 2017 and of the University of Idaho Class of 2020. She is currently studying at the University of Idaho College of Law and working as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics.
Jacob is the son of Jeff and Marlaina Lewis of Moyie Springs. He is a graduate of the Bonners Ferry Class of 2016 and University of Idaho Class of 2020. He is an Assistant Manager at Hahn Rental.
The wedding is set for Jan. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., in Greencreek, Idaho.
