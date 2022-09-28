Samantha E. Lustig and Kevin M. Dahler, both of Kooskia, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans to be married in Greencreek, Idaho, on Oct. 8, 2022.
She is the daughter of Barbara King of Cottonwood and Doug and Karen Lustig, also of Cottonwood. He is the son of Kim and Cindy Dahler of Kooskia. The bride graduated from Prairie High School in 2005 and then from Lewis Clark State College in 2011. The groom graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 2001 and then from the University of Idaho in 2006.
