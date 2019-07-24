Engagement: Fancher – Killmar

Cody Killmar and Grace Fancher of Winchester, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans for a Sept. 7, 2019, wedding at Chief Timothy Park in Clarkston, Wash.
She is the daughter of Dan and Jeannie Fancher of Winchester and is employed as an anesthesia assistant at Lewiston Oral and Facial Surgery Center.
He is the son of Neile and Stan Denham of Kooskia, Idaho, and Russell and Mendy Killmar of Winona, Idaho. He is a new deputy for the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.