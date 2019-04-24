Engagement: Murray – Lorentz

Bo J. Lorentz of Cottonwood, Idaho, and Remie R. Murray of Kodiak, Alaska, together with their families, announce their engagement.
He works for Peak Oilfield Services out of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, as Ice Road Special Projects Supervisor. She is owner of Murray Fisheries Inc., out of Egegik, Alaska, and also works for Peak Oilfield Services. A May 18 wedding date is planned on the Salmon River and reception to follow at Keuterville, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.