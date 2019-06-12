Engagement: Schmidt - Rowland

Jacob P. Rowland and Keely J. Schmidt, both of Cottonwood, are pleased to announce, along with their families, their engagement. The couple will be married on June 22 at the Greencreek Hall, with a reception to follow.
The bridegroom-to-be graduated in 2014 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood and in 2016 from Treasure Valley Community College with an Associate in Ranch Management. Jake is the son of Dennis (Helen) Rowland and Debby (Joe) O’Neill, all of Cottonwood.
The bride-to-be also graduated in 2014 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood and in 2018 from Lewis-Clark State College with a Bachelor degree in Business Management. Keely is the daughter of Phil and Rhonda Schmidt of Cottonwood.
