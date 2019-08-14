Engagement – Schumacher-McWilliams

Kendall Schumacher and Damian McWilliams of Juliaetta, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans for an Aug. 31, 2019, wedding in Greencreek, Idaho.
She is the daughter of Tony and Kim Schumacher of Greencreek. She is a 2013 graduate of Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Idaho, and attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. She is currently employed as a office manager for Castellaw Kom Architects in Lewiston.
He is the son of Pat and Rita McWilliams of Ferdinand, Idaho, and is also a 2013 graduate of PHS. He is employed as a farm and ranch hand for Zenner Family Farms in Genesee, Idaho.
