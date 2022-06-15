Chentelle McBride and Alex Roberts of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Garrison Alexander Roberts was born on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins siblings Sawyer Goffic, age 2, and Alivia Caswell, age 13.
Grandparents are Heather and Kelly Buxton of Kamiah, and Shannon McBride of Kamiah.
Great-grandmother is Betty Roberts of Kamiah.
