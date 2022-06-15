Chentelle McBride and Alex Roberts of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.

Garrison Alexander Roberts was born on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins siblings Sawyer Goffic, age 2, and Alivia Caswell, age 13.

Grandparents are Heather and Kelly Buxton of Kamiah, and Shannon McBride of Kamiah.

Great-grandmother is Betty Roberts of Kamiah.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries