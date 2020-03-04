Owen John Lee Bond-Brouse was born Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Jordan Bond and Devan Brouse from Clarkston, Wash.
He weighed seven pounds, one ounce and 21 inches long.
He joins a brother, Oliver, age 18 months.
Grandparents are Marcello and Kay Brouse and Deborah Bond, all of Clarkston.
Great-grandparents are Nona Donaldson of Grangeville, Idaho, and Terry and Norma Beadles of Clarkston.
