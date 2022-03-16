Avery Arlene Russell and Nicholas Thomas Westberg of Meridian, Idaho, announce their engagement and plans for a June 18, 2022, wedding.
She is the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville, Idaho. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 2011. She graduated from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, in 2015, where she earned a BA in English and minored in history.
He is the son of Brad Westberg of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the late Susan Lindsley Westberg, formerly of Grangeville. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 2013, and went on to attend the College of Western Idaho in Nampa. The couple plans to marry at Landmark Mountain Ranch in Glenwood, near Kamiah, Idaho.
