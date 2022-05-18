ElRoy and Gloria Wilcock Taylor of Harpster, Idaho, recently celebrated their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary. They were married May 12, 1962, in St. George, Utah.
Their posterity includes seven children: Nancy, Wendy, Bonnie. Dixie, Gary, Dan and Misty; 43 grandchildren (which includes four sets of twins); and 29 great-grandchildren. The couple will be honored by family and friends at a reunion this summer.
