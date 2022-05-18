ElRoy and Gloria Wilcock Taylor photo

ElRoy and Gloria Wilcock Taylor.

 Contributed photo

ElRoy and Gloria Wilcock Taylor of Harpster, Idaho, recently celebrated their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary. They were married May 12, 1962, in St. George, Utah.

Their posterity includes seven children: Nancy, Wendy, Bonnie. Dixie, Gary, Dan and Misty; 43 grandchildren (which includes four sets of twins); and 29 great-grandchildren. The couple will be honored by family and friends at a reunion this summer.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries