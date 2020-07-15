Kaitlyn Forsyth of Grangeville, Idaho, and Colten Thompson of Camp Pendleton, Calif., were married Friday, July 3, 2020, in the backyard of her grandparents’ home. Ordained minister Cory Juber officiated, and the bride was given away by her papa, Terry Miller. A reception followed at Super 8.
Forsyth attended Grangeville schools until her senior year, and then graduated from Genesee High School. She is the daughter of Sarah Finley of Grangeville; John Finley and K.K. of Grangeville; and Anthony and Kelley Forsyth of Genesee. She is employed by Family Dollar and Finco.
Thompson is a graduate of Corvallis High School, and is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps. He is the son of Ron and Pamela Thompson of Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.