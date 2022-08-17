Avery and Nicholas Westberg photo

Avery and Nicholas Westberg.

 Contributed photo

Avery Arlene Russell and Nicholas Thomas Westberg of Meridian, Idaho, were united in marriage Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Landmark Mountain Ranch in Glenwood, near Kamiah, Idaho. Wedding officiant was friend of the bride, Lonna Laude of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, formerly of Grangeville, Idaho.

Russell is the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville. She is a 2011 graduate of Grangeville High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho. Westberg is the son of Brad Westberg of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the late Susan Lindsley Westberg, formerly of Grangeville. He is a 2013 graduate of Grangeville High School and went on to attend the College of Western Idaho.

