Avery Arlene Russell and Nicholas Thomas Westberg of Meridian, Idaho, were united in marriage Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Landmark Mountain Ranch in Glenwood, near Kamiah, Idaho. Wedding officiant was friend of the bride, Lonna Laude of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, formerly of Grangeville, Idaho.
Russell is the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville. She is a 2011 graduate of Grangeville High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho. Westberg is the son of Brad Westberg of Salt Lake City, Utah, and the late Susan Lindsley Westberg, formerly of Grangeville. He is a 2013 graduate of Grangeville High School and went on to attend the College of Western Idaho.
Matron of honor was friend and high school classmate of the bride, Megan Aiken Wheeler, of Raleigh, N.C. Bridesmaids were sisters of the bride, Elizabeth VanHorn, of Huntington, Vermont, and Hailey Russell of Meridian; the bride’s cousin, Brianna Palmer, of Asotin, Wash.; and friend of the bride, Mikayla Ruzicka, also of Meridian. Junior bridesmaid was the bride’s niece, Madison VanHorn, of Vermont, and the flower girl was the groom’s niece, Leighton Westberg of Nampa.
Best man was the groom’s friend and high school classmate, Cooper Fales, of Meridian. Groomsmen included the groom’s brother, Nathan Westberg, of Nampa; the groom’s cousin, Juston Lindsley, of Meridian; and the groom’s friends, Scott Gennette and Brian Gennette, both of Grangeville.
The bride wore a long-sleeved lacy champagne-colored wedding dress while the groom was attired in a navy-blue suit. Bridesmaids were adorned in different styles of ankle length, sheer dusty-blue dresses and carried roses in hues of blue and white. The men wore blue dress pants and white shirts with blue floral bow ties.
After a honeymoon trip to San Diego, Calif., the couple is making their home in Meridian.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.