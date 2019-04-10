Americans are known for being big spenders…sometimes, too big. With an average household credit card balance of more than $8,200, many people now cannot keep up with the payments on their debt. In a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub, nearly 16% of respondents said they believe they will miss at least one credit card due date in 2019.
That works out to about 40 million Americans.
Missing a credit card payment can start a chain reaction of negative events.
First off, there are late fees of up to $28 for a first offense and $39 for another within six months. In addition, cardholders not already carrying a balance between months will lose their grace period, and interest will start accruing immediately on both new purchases and the unpaid balance. There might also be a high penalty APR on new purchases, depending on the issuer, and this rate can be applied to all balances after the cardholder is 60 days past due on payment.
Lastly, if the credit card issuer reports a late payment to the credit bureaus after it’s 30 days late, it will cause damage to the cardholder’s credit score. This can lead to higher costs and fewer borrowing opportunities in the future.
Missing a credit card payment is dangerous, but its negative effects can sometimes be quickly countered. WalletHub’s survey found that 9 of 10 people who tried to get a late fee waived in the past were successful.
Below are some more of highlights of WalletHub’s survey.
Key Stats
Credit card issuers are forgiving…if you ask nicely. Nine in 10 people who have tried to get a credit card late fee waived were successful. Women are 17% more likely to have tried to get a fee waived than men and are also 2% more likely to have been successful.
Payment priorities change with age. People aged 18 to 44 are most worried about missing credit card payments. The 45-59 demographic is most concerned about their mortgage, while those over 59 put tax payments as their biggest worry.
Men and women react differently to fees. When asked about their attitudes toward getting a late fee, women are more likely than men to feel “irresponsible,” “ashamed” or “punished.” On the other hand, men are more likely than women to feel “angry” or “indifferent.”
Luxury can lead to lapses. People with high income are twice as likely to miss a payment due to forgetfulness as people with low income.
Retirees are not concerned. Retirees are five times less likely than full-time employed people to think they will miss a credit card payment in 2019.
