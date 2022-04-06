• Grangeville Health and Welfare Building, 216 C Street, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.
• Riggins City Hall, 126 N. Main Street, 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.
• Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main Street, 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.
For mobile office locations, operating hours and contact information: labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory
