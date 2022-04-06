• Grangeville Health and Welfare Building, 216 C Street, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.

• Riggins City Hall, 126 N. Main Street, 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.

• Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main Street, 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 208-799-5000 or GrangevilleMail@labor.idaho.gov.

For mobile office locations, operating hours and contact information: labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments