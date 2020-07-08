Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:
ITIP – Comments, Attn: Aubrie Spence, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707.
Paper copies of the draft plan will be provided upon request by contacting Aubrie at (208) 334-8119.
Find the draft plan, and an interactive map, online at itd.idaho.gov/funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.