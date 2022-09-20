DEQ Crop Residue Burning Permit Website
• Permit portal for growers seeking to burn crop residue
• Fees apply
• https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/CRB/
IDL State Burn Permit Website
• Permit portal for all other types of burning including burn barrels, yard waste or timber slash
• Permits are free and issued online
