DEQ Crop Residue Burning Permit Website

• Permit portal for growers seeking to burn crop residue

• Fees apply

https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/CRB/

IDL State Burn Permit Website

• Permit portal for all other types of burning including burn barrels, yard waste or timber slash

• Permits are free and issued online

https://burnpermits.idaho.gov/

