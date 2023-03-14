Abortion-related
counseling and referrals
prohibited
All staff are prohibited from providing the following services to any person during working hours or in the course of their work:
1. Providing or performing an abortion;
2. Counseling in favor of abortion;
3. Referring for abortion; or
4. Dispensing emergency contraceptives except in the case of rape.
