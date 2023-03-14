Abortion-related

counseling and referrals

prohibited

All staff are prohibited from providing the following services to any person during working hours or in the course of their work:

1. Providing or performing an abortion;

2. Counseling in favor of abortion;

3. Referring for abortion; or

4. Dispensing emergency contraceptives except in the case of rape.

