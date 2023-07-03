How do nearby counties compare with Idaho County in terms of growth, from 2020 to 2022? The statistics are as follows, according to the census:
Lewis County saw a 6.7% increase in population, from 3,528 to 3,763. Adams County also experienced an increase of 8.9%, from 4,425 to 4,817. Clearwater County saw a 3% increase, from 8,752 to 9,015. Valley County witnessed a population increase of 11,842 to 12,464, or 5.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.