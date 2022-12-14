Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Millions in planned city water improvements moved forward last week with a pending $1.425 million bid approval to construct a new water tank.

The Grangeville City Council approved the total $1,425,150 bid from T Bailey Inc., at its Dec. 5 meeting, pending final approval by USDA, which is one of the funding agencies for the overall $5.4 million in planned water system improvements.

