GRANGEVILLE — Millions in planned city water improvements moved forward last week with a pending $1.425 million bid approval to construct a new water tank.
The Grangeville City Council approved the total $1,425,150 bid from T Bailey Inc., at its Dec. 5 meeting, pending final approval by USDA, which is one of the funding agencies for the overall $5.4 million in planned water system improvements.
In November 2021, city voters approved two revenue bonds — $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — for system repairs, renovations and upgrades. The water portion included a new 150,000-gallon water tank to improve city firefighting abilities and provide supply redundancy.
Speaking on the tank bid was David Watkins, representing the city’s engineering firm on the project, JUB Engineering. As part of his presentation, he discussed additive alternatives to the project he would be visiting again with the council on at its Dec. 19 meeting. Overall, nine alternatives are to be considered by the council, all of which are improvements to the city’s existing tank, located south of the high school. If all are approved, this would increase (by 28%) the total bid project to $1,825,150.
In other council business:
• Council approved a letter of support, requested by the Idaho Regional Optical Network, to create Idaho’s North-South Middle Mile Network from Grangeville to Star. No funds are being requested, as at this point the Intermountain Infrastructure Group is proposing to fund $60 million of the work and will be asking the state to fund the remaining $20 million. The project would address a long-standing issue with an existing communication infrastructure north-south gap that results in data to be rerouted through Oregon. The improvement would also provide redundancy in the event of a line cut.
• Council approved the appointment of Matthew Jessup as city attorney, effective, Jan. 1, 2023. Jessup will replace Adam Green, who was elected in November as district judge in Idaho County for the Second Judicial District. Appointed as city attorney in January 2009, Green will replace outgoing District Judge Greg FitzMaurice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.