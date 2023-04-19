Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Construction begins this month on a new city water tank, the first project moving forward millions of dollars in water and sewer infrastructure renovations and improvements for Grangeville.

Excavation work starts the $1.425 million project to install a 150,000-gallon steel water tank adjacent to the existing tank (of same capacity and material) above the high school track. Tentative completion is for late fall.

