GRANGEVILLE — Construction begins this month on a new city water tank, the first project moving forward millions of dollars in water and sewer infrastructure renovations and improvements for Grangeville.
Excavation work starts the $1.425 million project to install a 150,000-gallon steel water tank adjacent to the existing tank (of same capacity and material) above the high school track. Tentative completion is for late fall.
Residents are advised work will cause more traffic and noise in proximity.
“There will be activity,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy, as crews will be using F Street for access, as well as noise associated with construction.
Work will be conducted Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contractor is T Bailey Inc., of Anacortes, Wash.
The new tank is part of a total $5.4 million in water projects that in part will improve city firefighting abilities and provide supply redundancy. In conjunction, the city will also be conducting $3.4 million in repairs, renovations and upgrades on the sewer system.
Voters approved revenue bonds for both projects in 2021, which will be conducted during the next several years.
