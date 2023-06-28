Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

ELK CITY — Upgrades to the community drinking water system will move forward, following last week’s state award of a $1.85 million low-interest drinking water construction loan.

Tentative plans are for Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc., to finish project design and put it out to bid in February 2024. Construction would start that summer and complete at the end of 2025.

