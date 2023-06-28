ELK CITY — Upgrades to the community drinking water system will move forward, following last week’s state award of a $1.85 million low-interest drinking water construction loan.
Tentative plans are for Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc., to finish project design and put it out to bid in February 2024. Construction would start that summer and complete at the end of 2025.
According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), funding will be used to install a new storage tank, rehabilitate a secondary tank, remove an old tank, and install of new water treatment monitoring equipment.
As of 2022, 320 people were served by the system, roughly 220 residents and averaging 100 visitors per month.
“Currently, Elk City is in the middle of creating its facility plan, which is a planning document that provides the road map for projects that they need or want to do,” said Hannah Erickson, Idaho DEQ regional engineer, who is reviewing the oversight of the Elk City drinking water project. “Some aspects of their system that they are addressing are their treatment and storage tanks.”
According to Erickson, their main storage tank was built in 2002; however, shortly after construction, the tank started leaking. There have been efforts to repair the tank, but none that fully resolved the issue.
“Some of the $1.85 million is going to replace this tank. Their engineer listed several different options for tanks, and they are currently in the public comment period for deciding what path forward they want to take. Exact price for the new tank is unknown since construction prices vary and they are not out to bid yet. Estimated cost, which depends on the material of the tank, ranges from $1.4 million to $1.835 million.”
An addition to their surface water treatment plant is installing a UV disinfection system, estimated cost at $740,000. According to Erickson, this will allow them to meet 5.5-log inactivation for cryptosporidium that is required for their system. Elk City has been testing for cryptosporidium since 2021 when it was determined that additional treatment would be needed.
“A new storage tank will address the current one’s structural integrity issue and leakage,” she said, “and the UV system will address the current inadequate disinfection for cryptosporidium.”
