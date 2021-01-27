(Publisher’s Note: 10 Questions is a new, monthly series that will feature different business owners in Idaho County.)
How long have you worked in the grocery industry?
A long time-
I started when I was 12 years old. My dad worked for a chain in the Midwest, and he decided he wanted to go out on his own, and got his own store. So, it’s been 50 years.
Was there a defining moment in your life that you knew, “This is what I want to do – this is where I want to stay?”
Not really. At a young age, when I was working in Kamiah [at his father’s grocery store] in high school, I just thought, “This is what I want to do.” I enjoyed the grocery business and the work. My dad always said, “It’s in your blood,” and he was right. I have three brothers and two of them are in the grocery business.
What is your number one selling product in the whole store?
That’s a tough one. In produce, I would say bananas, based on tonnage. We sell 1,200 to 1,600 pounds per week. With grocery, it’s probably a gallon of milk. Another big item anymore for us is bottled water. It’s hard to pinpoint one item.
Is there anything so popular, you can’t keep it in stock?
Not really. The pandemic created a lot of out of stocks. When that hit, we were only getting 50 percent of what we were ordering. And even now, a year later, we are still only getting 75 percent of what we are ordering. But, a lot of manufacturers are cutting back on their varieties and focusing on the biggest sellers. A lot of people are looking for, for instance, their favorite coffee creamer, but the manufacturers just aren’t making it because they’re focused on the big sellers.
Is there something you thought would sell that just didn’t go over?
You know, I thought about that, but there’s really not. We’re a small store, so more or less we wait until we see a lot of product move out of the warehouse or until we have customer requests. Then we will bring it in. Most new products fail.
Usually it’s a flavor or something, like a new pop flavor, and those don’t last.
What is Cash and Carry Marketplace’s number one goal when it comes to its customers?
We’re here to offer a service to the customers and the community. It’s our goal to provide a good service.
Customer service is something we have always preached from day one. It’s how we were brought up. Some stores have gone away from that, cutting corners, but we always stress customer service. We may not have the biggest store or best location, but we can always provide the best customer service.
You’ve been really involved in the Lions Club. Why is that mission important to you?
I joined the club in ‘85. When we moved here there were two clubs a Sunrise Lions and a Sunset Lions. I wanted to get involved with something in the community and I joined the Sunrise club. It’s been great and I really enjoy it. It’s a good group of people. They do a lot of good things for the community and it felt like a natural thing to do.
Being in a community service group for some time, how have you seen volunteerism and involvement change (or not?) in Grangeville?
This is just my opinion, but I feel like younger people just don’t seem to get involved as much. You hear that from all kinds of groups. It is a time commitment, but you get a lot out of it.
Border Days, and other events just don’t happen on their own. It takes volunteers and groups to participate. I a had guy from California tell me once, “Back home they just don’t have things like they do here.” And I told him, “It’s because people here step up and do it.” If they don’t, those things will go away. It’s important to get involved and step up in the community.
What is one improvement you’d like to see that would benefit the community going into the future?
We have a lot of great things here. Golf course, ski hill, a nice pool and parks. We were talking about how nice it would be to have the bike path, something in that line. That, and more local business.
Any plans for retirement? What happens at that point?
There are some days (Jim laughed).
Like I told Mary, if we had more kids, we might be retired. I enjoy what I do and I enjoy coming to work every day. I have a great group of people I work with - I couldn’t do it without them. Next year marks 50 years. As long as I still enjoy coming to work, I don’t have any immediate plans.
Bonus: If you could do any other job in the world, what would it be?
You know, again, for me this was it. I mean, I always enjoyed working with numbers, so there’s a possibility I could have gone into accounting. But, from an early age, I knew this was what I wanted to do.
So, here I am.
