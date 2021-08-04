Susan Hollenbeak photo

Susan Hollenbeak, library director of the Salmon River Public Library.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — The Salmon River Public Library will be purchasing new equipment for public use, thanks to a recent $10,300 grant award.

Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

“We are so grateful to receive this funding,” said library director Susan Hollenbeak, “which will allow the library to provide new computers for our patrons' use,” as well as a printer.

Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types — public, school, academic and special, which includes tribal — received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.

“I am very pleased that the ICfL [Idaho Commission for Libraries] is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said state librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State.”

