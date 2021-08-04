RIGGINS — The Salmon River Public Library will be purchasing new equipment for public use, thanks to a recent $10,300 grant award.
Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
“We are so grateful to receive this funding,” said library director Susan Hollenbeak, “which will allow the library to provide new computers for our patrons' use,” as well as a printer.
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types — public, school, academic and special, which includes tribal — received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
“I am very pleased that the ICfL [Idaho Commission for Libraries] is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said state librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.