GRANGEVILLE — It’s “Hats Off to America” for the 110th Border Days celebration, and the community is ready to observe the nation’s birthday.
The Fourth of July season in Grangeville will begin tomorrow, Thursday, July 1, and runs through Sunday, July 4.
“We’re excited and we welcome everyone to the 2021 Border Days celebration,” said 2021 Border Days Queen Camden Barger and Princess Macy Smith.
Rodeos are set for 6 p.m. July 1, 2 and 3. Pink Out the Stands for cancer awareness and family night at the rodeo are set for July 1. The band Eli Howard and The Greater Good will provide live music following the rodeo July 2. Triple Bar Drill Team will perform each night during the rodeo.
Street Sports, foot races, and the Super Egg Toss are set for Main Street each morning, July 2, 3 and 4, at 9 a.m.
Dennis Albers of Grangeville, who served on the Border Days Committee for 30 years, is this year’s grand marshal.
During his tenure, the committee built the stage at the Border Days Arena and also brought in several years of big-name entertainment.
“I’m proud of that,” he said. “It was very successful, and the stage is well-used,” he said.
During rodeos for a number of years, one of Albers’ jobs was to take scores and hold them up on a slate for the announcer.
“There was just enough danger and adrenaline to make it fun,” he laughed.
Parades will be held July 2, 3 and 4, 2 p.m., each day, with the Lions Kiddie Parade set for 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
Start each day with the Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge from 9 to 11 a.m. Art in the Park is set for Friday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A free meal for veterans will be offered at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, and the American Legion baseball team, Camas Prairie Zephyrs, will host a doubleheader at Grangeville High School versus Sandpoint, with games at 3 and 5 p.m. They will play again Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m., against Homedale.
Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method will perform July 2, 4 to 8 p.m., at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge. Outdoor seating is available, and the beer garden will be open.
Salmon River Art Guild and Central Idaho Art Association will sponsor a Border Days Artisan Show and Sale at the Grangeville Elks Lodge July 2 and 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and demonstrations and a silent auction will be held.
The royalty luncheon is set for July 3, 11 a.m. Royalty tryouts for the coming year were June 23, and the new queen and princess will be crowned at the July 3 rodeo.
Something new this year will be the Cornhole Tournament, noon, Saturday, July 3, at GreenAcres Nursery. This is to benefit GHS softball and baseball. Register at 11 a.m., $50 per team.
Saturday, July 3, will also offer the GHS All-Class Reunion at the Grangeville Gun Club, following the parade. Concessions available.
A street dance is set with Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Band at 5 p.m. and then with Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth, 8 p.m. to midnight, on Main Street (west side of The Trails Restaurant and Lounge).
Sunday, July 4, will hold the Firecracker Fun Run, 8 a.m. Forms are at the veterans center; check in behind Umpqua Bank. Also, that day is the Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Les Schwab Tire Center.
The night ends with the fireworks display at GHS football field, 10 p.m., put on by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.