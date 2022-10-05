GRANGEVILLE — “I’ve worked my entire adult life in the public sector, so I’m not an expert in business,” Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman told a group of about 20 at the quarterly meeting of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Sept. 22.
“Yes, you are,” chamber board member Liz Clark spoke up.
“Well, in county business,” Ackerman smiled. “What I am, though, is highly invested in this community.”
Ackerman spoke to the group on the book “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” by Doug Griffiths. This is something she has heard in presentations she has attended and wanted to share the impact with chamber members.
13 Ways to Kill Your Community:
1. Forget the water: “Historically, communities grow and develop around water sources,” Ackerman explained. “In a bigger sense, we have to invest in infrastructure if we want our communities to succeed.”
2. Don’t attract business: “What we know is that, even for small businesses, competition is good,” she said. “Otherwise, people go out of the area for competitive prices.”
3. Don’t engage youth: “It’s natural for young people to explore and see what’s out there; however, we are overlooking opportunities if we think we can only support our youth as they leave,” Ackerman emphasized. “We need to let them know we want them to come back, and provide something for them to come back for.”
4. Deceive yourself: Ackerman reinforced the author’s idea that it is important to have a “two-list process.” This includes putting down in words what is good about the community and ideas for growth and/or change. Writing down acknowledges the positives and challenge areas. In addition, draw upon the input of community influencers in various sectors.
5. Shop elsewhere: “How do we welcome news businesses?” Ackerman questioned. “Do we support them or say, ‘I cannot believe they opened that type of business here.’” Help promote their endeavors.
6. Don’t paint: “How we look does matter,” she said, saying she feels the county has an overall appealing look but can always improve. “We are not flawless; it’s important to keep up.”
7. Don’t cooperate: Ackerman stressed the importance of groups and organizations working together and cooperating on efforts and projects. “The Eagles are taking on a project or the Elks? Great — maybe they could use help from your group,” she said.
8. Live in the past: “Are we stuck?” Ackerman asked, adding she does not find labels productive; however, the author does list several, including NIMBYs (Not In My Backyard); BANANAs (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything); NOPEs (Not on Planet Earth); CAVEs (Citizens Against Virtually Everything); and FEARS (Fire-up Everyone Against Reasonable Solutions). Focusing on the past quells future hope, the book insists.
9. Shut out your seniors: “Seniors bring extra time and resources to the table that others do not always have,” she explained, adding that once seniors are community builders, they remain community builders.
10. Reject everything new: “As we grow, we seek consistency which equals stability and security,” Ackerman stated. “It is difficult — but important — to take a risk that might improve the future.”
11. Ignore outsiders: “We sometimes forget that people chose us. We presume they came to change us, and that’s not fair,” she said. “How do we engage the people and build on their experiences?”
12. Grow complacent: The author questions the use of sustainability studies. “Why? Do we want to remain the same? Maybe the better term would be succession study,” Ackerman said. “How do we carry our community’s positives into the future and build on them?”
13. Don’t take responsibility: “It’s human nature to instill blame,” she said. “People can be hesitant because they don’t want to be part of something that fails. What if we take responsibility, acknowledge some things don’t work and figure out what we learned from that and go on?”
Ackerman ended with a personal story.
“My fourth-grade teacher was Jane Kissinger, and she was a phenomenal teacher,” Ackerman said. “She really impacted my life in a profound way.”
Ackerman said Kissinger would talk to her students about her community involvement and one organization she was a part of was Toastmistresses (Toastmasters International is a club that teaches public speaking and leadership skills).
“Mrs. Kissinger was the world president and I remember thinking, ‘Wow! So, you can live in Grangeville and have an impact on people all over the world.’”
Ackerman said she thinks of that when she travels for her job now, representing Idaho County and Grangeville.
“I think about one thing I can say to show people what a wonderful place this is,” she said. “And if I could add one more thing to Mr. Griffiths’ list, it would be, ‘discredit the opportunity that is here.’ There are many, many opportunities here and we just have to remember them.”
