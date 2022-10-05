Ackerman at Grangeville Chamber of Commerce meeting photo

Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman addresses a group at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Sept. 22 meeting.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “I’ve worked my entire adult life in the public sector, so I’m not an expert in business,” Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman told a group of about 20 at the quarterly meeting of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Sept. 22.

“Yes, you are,” chamber board member Liz Clark spoke up.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments