RIGGINS — Medical services through the Salmon River canyon will benefit from a recently awarded grant to the City of Riggins.

Idaho EMS Bureau, a division of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, awarded $192,307.69 to purchase a 2023 Ford F-350 Demers ambulance. This ambulance will be shared jointly between the City of Riggins and the recently formed Salmon River Ambulance District.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments