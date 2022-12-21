RIGGINS — Medical services through the Salmon River canyon will benefit from a recently awarded grant to the City of Riggins.
Idaho EMS Bureau, a division of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, awarded $192,307.69 to purchase a 2023 Ford F-350 Demers ambulance. This ambulance will be shared jointly between the City of Riggins and the recently formed Salmon River Ambulance District.
“Because of a shortage in Fords, we won’t receive our ambulance for another 12 months,” said Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS director. “Bummer we won’t get the ambulance for awhile, but thankful we were awarded this!”
According to Killmar, this will replace a backup ambulance that is in poor condition and is hoped to remain in service for another 12 months.
“Thankful is an understatement,” he said. “We really needed this ambulance.”
A total 13 grants were awarded through the bureau, utilizing fiscal year 2023 American Rescue Plan Grant funds, with $2.5 million available for disbursement.
Also approved for a $192,307.69 grant award for a new ambulance was Elk City Ambulance Inc.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.