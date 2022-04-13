Unidentified for more than three decades, human remains found outside Powell and since stored in evidence with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) were officially confirmed this week as those of an Oklahoma City man, missing since 1982.
Roger Brian Bennett was age 26 or 27 at the time he disappeared. In the last letter the family received from Bennett in early 1982, he stated he was being discharged from Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, and he planned to travel to Houma, La., to look for work on an offshore oil rig.
“That was the last they heard from him,” said ICSO Detective Jerry Johnson. “They have no idea how he got to Idaho.”
Hunters found Bennett’s remains in the fall of 1984, and deputies tied these to an abandoned camp investigated a year prior approximately one mile away. Evidence from both scenes were processed, and subsequent anthropological reviews gave investigators more details on the physical characteristics of the deceased, but it was a near perfect DNA match with his surviving mother that confirmed the remains — named Mr. Bones by ICSO — were those of Bennett.
“As many questions as this answers, it brings up more questions,” Johnson said, on what brought Bennett to Idaho. As well, the cause of death remains undetermined — initially thought to be related to a knife-like incisive mark found on a rib, that finding was since revised. Johnson still believes it was not a natural death.
“As I’ve said before, my personal opinion is something violent happened,” he said, noting, for example, one lens from his prescription glasses was found at the camp, and the remaining part was found on his body.
While the deceased is identified, the case still remains open for those who may be able to fill in the gaps from when Bennett left Mississippi in 1982 to when his remains were found in 1984.
•
A year prior to the remains being found, on Sept. 28, 1983, ICSO deputies investigated an abandoned camp near Powell, about 400 yards from the White Sand Road where a nylon two-man tent, a sleeping bag, towels, cooking items and a prescription eye glass lens were found. No identification was found, and the camp was believed abandoned the year prior. A year later, Sept. 19, 1984, ICSO deputies were again in that general area in response to a human skeleton found by hunters, located approximately one mile from the abandoned camp.
With the remains was a pair of silver metal framed prescription eyeglasses with one lens missing. Clothing was recovered that consisted of several shirts, jacket, pants, white tennis shoes, and plastic water bottle, among other things. No wallet, or any type of identification was found. According to ICSO, based on the condition of the remains, and the previously found abandoned camp, it was most likely John Doe had died in late 1982.
According to a Sept. 25, 1984 report by then-Deputy Kevin Reynolds, the victim’s remains — found in a face up position or lying on the back — were scattered across an area more than half the length of a football field: Within the jacket were the rib cage, several vertebrae and partial arm bones. From that, 60 yards uphill, was the skull with the lower jawbone found a further three feet away along with several other bone pieces scattered in the immediate area.
In a 2014 interview with the Free Press, Reynolds said, “When I first located the skeletal remains I immediately knew they had been there for a very long time, due to the condition of them and the foliage of the surrounding area. At that time, I had no idea of what might have happened. But later on I was told there was an abandoned camp located just up the hill from where the remains were located. When I learned that, I had suspicions that possibly foul play was involved, due to the clothing the subject had on, sneakers, etc.”
In November of 1984, the remains were sent to forensic anthropologist Dr. Rodger Heglar in San Francisco, Calif., who had earlier helped the county in identifying the bodies of Robert and Cheryl Bravence who were murdered by the Lankford brothers in 1983 outside Grangeville. Heglar felt the John Doe was a male, 40-45 years of age, about 5’6-7” in height. In Heglar’s opinion, John Doe had an incising mark between the 6th and 7th left ribs from a “knife-like object with sharp edge up and flat back down”.
Subsequent investigations in the next two years into connections with possible missing persons cases, with tree planting crews out of Oregon in the area around that time, and examining evidence — notably the prescription eye wear — yielded no leads.
A step forward in 2010 was entering Mr. Bones information into the NamUs national database, formed in 2007 by the National Institute of Justice to improve access to information to help solve missing and unidentified person cases. According to ICSO, NamUs currently lists about 21,500 missing persons and 14,000 unidentified (remains recovered but not identified) persons.
According to ICSO, “NamUs is an invaluable resource for small agencies like ICSO and we have used NamUs extensively since its formation. NamUs has assisted with dental identifications, arranging family DNA reference samples, etc.”
In 2011, ICSO, working with NamUs, sent the remains to the University of North Texas (UNT), Center for Human Identification, for another complete forensic evaluation and DNA extraction. UNT updated the profile — a 35-55 year old male, most likely of European descent with a possible mixture of Native American, height between 5’2” and 5’11”. According to ICSO, UNT stated no injuries at or near the time of death were observed, and they felt the first forensic work was mistaken and the rib marks were likely caused after death. Also, DNA was extracted and a profile uploaded into CODIS, a national computerized database maintained by the FBI.
According to an ICSO release, “Investigators continued to pore through national databases of missing persons searching for a link to Mr. Bones. A few negative comparisons were made. It became apparent that Mr. Bones might not have been entered as missing in a national database.”
Johnson said this can happen with some agencies, as the number would be overwhelming to take the time to go through records and enter them missing. ICSO enters its missing persons into NamUs anywhere from two to six months following, as many of its body recoveries happen within a few weeks to a month. Bennett was entered into NamUs retroactively, he said, “so others who are searching may have a clue.” The Bennett family didn’t remember whether they had reported Roger missing to local police at the time, though they did hire private detectives in late 1982 to find out what happened to him, he said.
In January this year, NamUs funded the genetic genealogy testing and samples of Mr. Bones, sending them to a private laboratory, Othram. On March 22, an Othram representative called ICSO investigators about a potential family match. Following up, ICSO investigators contacted a potential sibling of Mr. Bones, Cheri Pope in Oklahoma City, Ok., who confirmed she had a brother named Roger Bennett who disappeared in early 1982. Pope and her mother, Wilma Q. Bennett, both provided DNA reference samples, which were compared with Mr. Bones by DNA Solutions, a private lab located in Oklahoma City. On April 8, DNA Solutions notified ICSO that the probability of a mother-son relationship between Mr. Bones and Wilma Bennett was 99.9803%. Based on that result, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke concluded that Mr. Bones is Roger Brian Bennett.
According to ICSO, Bennett was born in Oklahoma City in 1955, graduating from Blanchard High School in Blanchard, Ok.,He enjoyed journalism and was a National Merit semifinalist. He enlisted in the Air Force and worked in a role involving mid-air refueling.
•
In discussing the use of DNA in determining Bennett’s identity, Johnson said, “There are some limitations, and law enforcement and science are starting to understand it. In looking for such small quantities, how did it get there? Was it transferred by another person or was it deposited? It’s opening huge doors, but we have to be cautious on how it’s used.”
In this case, the match with the mother was pretty much definitive; however, other details corroborated the DNA, he said. While the forensic reviews on the age were off, modifying reconstructions based on those older ages to someone younger, and the images were pretty close to Bennett’s actual appearance. The evidence of the eyeglasses — Bennett was nearsighted — and a faux leather jacket with a label of a retail chain, Anthony’s, that was in the area and Pope was familiar with, those and other details helped confirm the identity: “We are confident this is Roger,” Johnson said.
Once remains are returned to ICSO, these will be sent to Bennett’s family who plan to inter them in Oklahoma City. Johnson said they talked about visiting the area and perhaps seeing the area where he died.
ICSO related for the Bennett family their relief in determining what happened to Roger, as well as their appreciation for all the agencies involved. Johnson said many people and agencies put a lot of work into this throughout the years, and it was a huge team effort to reach this determination.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer praised the work of ICSO staff and of the detectives in resolving this long-standing case.
“I’m really proud of them on what they’ve done to get this one,” he said. Their dedication to the county is huge, and these guys are stepping up,” not just on this, but as well in working recently to identify one of the missing Ferrieri brothers from 2018. “They keep digging, and that’s impressive.”
“We as detectives really didn’t do that much. We didn’t forget. We kept working as we do, and this was one of our biggest unsolved ones,” Johnson said, noting there are more to chip away at, notably the Ricky Barnett missing child case from 1984, and the unsolved 2018 death of Shawnta Pankey. On Bennett, “We’d still be chipping away if it wasn’t for technology for where it’s gotten.”
•
Why did Bennett end up in Idaho? In an interview with the family, Johnson said the only tenuous connection was to a family trip to Yellowstone taken as kids.
“He enjoyed reading about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and he wondered at the time what it would have been like to have been with them,” he said. “I think all of us have a little bit of explorer in us, and Roger may have wanted to have been with them on the trip. It’s a little thing that gives us a hint, because his body was found on the Lewis-Clark trail, one of those areas that is really unchanged from then.”
“But it still doesn’t tell us what happened to him,” Johnson continued. “That’s still a mystery.” Perhaps, with media reports on the finding, people may recall meeting him around that time or have encountered those who did. “They can give us a little more insight, as far as his death, to the many unanswered questions there.”
