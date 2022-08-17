Bridge improvement projects in Idaho County received a funding boost this month from $200 million in surplus FY22 funds through the Leading Idaho local bridge program.
Approved by Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature, the program is part of a historic transportation investment package that did not require any increase in taxes or fees. The funds will be used to clear approximately one-third of the backlog of local bridges that are in poor condition or are load restricted.
The state’s goal is to have all projects awarded with this funding complete or in construction within the next three years, with construction on some bridges starting this year.
Overall, 221 projects were ranked statewide, with six in Idaho County making it within the top 130 to 140 that available funding is anticipated to cover. Those are as follows:
• Union Independent Highway District: Two projects on Long Haul Creek (Long Haul Road).
• Fenn Highway District: Two projects on Shebang Creek (Denver Road and McDonald Road).
• Winona Highway District: Red Rock Creek (Rock Creek Road).
• Ferdinand Highway District: Lawyer Creek (Holmes Crossing Road).
