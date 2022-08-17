Idaho state image
Bridge improvement projects in Idaho County received a funding boost this month from $200 million in surplus FY22 funds through the Leading Idaho local bridge program.

Approved by Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature, the program is part of a historic transportation investment package that did not require any increase in taxes or fees. The funds will be used to clear approximately one-third of the backlog of local bridges that are in poor condition or are load restricted.

