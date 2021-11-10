GRANGEVILLE – At the Nov. 2 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, county assessor Kim Nuxoll provided an update on the pace of home construction in the county. During the past three years, 216 houses have been constructed and added to the tax rolls. A total of 62 houses were completed in 2019, 81 in 2020 and 73 in 2021. Nuxoll expects the trend to continue next year with many more houses currently under construction. She suspects supply shortages have slowed the completion of houses this year.
County commissioner Ted Lindsley questioned Nuxoll on her sense of where people were moving from. Nuxoll explained that new motor vehicle registrations are the best indication. She noted that many new residents are moving from either California or Washington, with a pretty even split between those two states.
“What surprises me is the people from Boise coming here,” said Nuxoll. She noted the one thing they are asking is the quality of Internet service. Nuxoll believes people want to be able to work from home.
The addition of new houses and other improvement on land parcels within the county creates new tax revenue for Idaho County. The 2021 housing completions have generated an additional $34,352.61 in occupancy taxes and $7,318 in occupancy solid waste taxes. The tax calculations are pro-rated for the year that the house is completed.
The values of the new houses are going up, according to Nuxoll.
“People aren’t building little shacks,” she said. The average value of the new houses completed in 2021 is $207,448, an increase of $36,300 over the 2019 average.
