A former Grangeville resident is charged with felony grand theft for allegedly embezzling $240,000 from a local business during a seven-year period.
A court hearing is pending for Rebecca Warden, 44, of Ellensburg, Wash. She went through a preliminary hearing in Idaho County magistrate court last Thursday, Feb. 2.
Warden was charged following an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a reported embezzlement of funds from Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps in Grangeville.
According to court records, owner Eric Forsmann confronted Warden last Nov. 27, 2022, regarding his accounts not having the funds he thought they should and was going to hire an accountant. In the investigation report, Warden is stated to have allegedly admitted to taking money from the business accounts and using it for her personal use.
In Forsmann’s review, he initially found $43,383.60 went to Warden’s home from his business accounts between 2016 to 2022;, and that between 2018 to 2022, Warden allegedly paid $30,905 on a credit card in her father’s name from Forsmann’s business account. Forsmann later found a credit card in his name with 466 transactions from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, with charges totaling more than $60,000, that all allegedly belonged to Warden.
Updating his initially estimated amounts, Forsmann reported a total $204,460.21 had allegedly been stolen from them by Warden.
Forsmann has owned the business since 2015, and reported Warden was retained as an employee from the prior owner. Prior to this, she worked for Idaho County for 13 years in the data processing department.
Warden also served as trustee for Mt. View School District 244 for eight years, losing re-election in 2021.
ICSO investigation on the case started on Dec. 8, and Warden was arrested on a warrant in Ellensburg on Jan. 13.
