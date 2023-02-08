A former Grangeville resident is charged with felony grand theft for allegedly embezzling $240,000 from a local business during a seven-year period.

A court hearing is pending for Rebecca Warden, 44, of Ellensburg, Wash. She went through a preliminary hearing in Idaho County magistrate court last Thursday, Feb. 2.

