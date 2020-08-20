Following lightning storms, the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center reported 25 new wildfires yesterday (Wednesday, Aug. 19) in North Central Idaho, scattered across public lands administered by the USDA Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands.
New incidents on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are all approximately one acre in size. Firefighters are staffing or have already suppressed 18 of these new fires that presented the higher threat to values, and are gathering intelligence on the remaining fires to determine which ones may need to be staffed.
Double Fire
Yesterday’s lightning storms resulted in a new wildfire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Moose Creek Ranger District. The Double fire is located one mile east of May Lake near Bailey Mountain and is estimated to be five acres in size. Trail closures are being developed to protect the safety of the public recreating in the Wilderness, and fire managers will continue to assess this fire while prioritizing response to incidents with more values at risk.
Shissler Fire
The Shissler fire, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Red River Ranger District, is currently 720 acres. Rod Weeks’ Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. PDT. Information and updates on the Shissler fire will be provided by the team as they become available. The Shissler fire is on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7014/.
Transfer Fire
A team of Forest Service firefighters continues to assist the Idaho Department of Lands on the Transfer fire located east of Grangeville on the Mount Idaho Grade. The fire is reported to be 45 acres and is approximately 20 percent contained.
Cub Lake Fire
Officials report no new activity on the Cub Lake fire, located on the Moose Creek Ranger District 10 air miles west of Lake Como. This will be the final update on the Cub Lake fire unless or until more fire activity is observed.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling the local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
