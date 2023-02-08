North Central Idaho internet connectivity received a financial boost for significant upgrades last week with an award of $26.3 million from the Idaho Broadband Fund for two middle-mile broadband infrastructure projects.
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville to Star.
This total $80 million project — leveraged with $60 million in private money — establishes a long-awaited north-south Idaho broadband backbone. Set for completion in 2026, the project will provide broadband access for commercial use, non-profits, local communities and rural internet service providers.
IBAB also awarded $6.3 million to the Port of Lewiston to connect with the IRON and IIG project. This middle-mile project — leveraged with $5.617 million in match — will support commerce, non-profits, economic development and stretch from Grangeville to Moscow. Total project cost is $11.878 million and is set for completion in 2027.
Request for proposals were opened on Dec. 22, 2022, with the board awarding eligible broadband projects, prioritizing projects focusing on expanding or extending middle-mile — those that are shovel-ready and have a significant financial match.
“This improves internet connectivity for rural Idaho. Urban Idaho has had this for years, and this allows us to come somewhat near the service they have,” said Carl Crabtree of Grangeville, both former Dist.7 senator and IBAB vice chair.
Crabtree led the effort to improve North Central Idaho connectivity when first elected and was chosen by Gov. Brad Little to serve on the Idaho Broadband Task Force.
“We are the most underserved area in Idaho because we’re rural and a long ways between people, more so than in other areas in Idaho,” he said.
Task force findings in 2019 included District 7 as having the worst connectivity in the state, with recommendations for improvements that included providing redundancy — meaning, providing an additional fiber optic cable into the region to maintain service in the event of a disruption.
“We have one pipe coming into Grangeville,” he said. “If we’re depending on that internet for our safety, our health, communications or our schools, and someone damages the optic fiber that comes to us, we are in trouble.”
The need for improved internet connectivity addresses three critical area needs, according to Crabtree: education, health and safety, and commerce. So, for example, the need for improved connectivity in crises, “whether for a heart attack on Harris Ridge or a flood on Hammer Creek, we have to have communication that’s reliable.”
“And commerce is depending upon that connectivity,” he continued, “because many people are running a business with nothing more than a computer in their living room or office. Those people need internet that is fast and reliable.”
As board vice chair, Crabtree carried the bill that was subsequently approved, appropriating $35 million for broadband projects in Idaho. Out of this came the total $26.3 million awarded last week.
“This is really positive. It will help our area so many ways in the long term,” Crabtree said.
