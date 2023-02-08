North Central Idaho internet connectivity received a financial boost for significant upgrades last week with an award of $26.3 million from the Idaho Broadband Fund for two middle-mile broadband infrastructure projects.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville to Star.

